Apple reveals most popular books, podcasts of the year including first-ever show of the year

2020 is (thankfully) coming to a close and Apple has shared some handy collections for what it considers the best content from this year. The lists include the most popular podcasts, books, audiobooks, and more like “Biggest Shows of 2020.” And in a first, Apple Podcasts has named a “Show of the Year” with the honor going to NPR’s Code Sw!tch.

Apple shared the news on Twitter and across its Podcasts and Books apps in the Browse sections. Check out all the lists below with links to the year’s best content.

Apple Podcasts: Show of the Year 2020 (US)

Code Switch by NPR

As for Apple Podcasts’ first-ever Show of the Year award, here’s a summary of what to expect from Code Sw!tch if you haven’t listened yet. It’s a powerful and important show, particularly in our current climate:

Apple Books: Most Popular Books of the Year (fiction & nonfiction)

Apple Books: Most Popular Audiobooks of the Year (fiction & nonfiction)

Apple Books: Best Books of the Year (US)

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

Long Bright River, Liz Moore

Deep State, Chris Hauty

The Last Flight, Julie Clark

Reborn Yesterday, Tessa Bailey

The Roommate, Rosie Danan

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Piranesi, Susanna Clarke

We Are Not Free, Traci Chee

Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman

The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz

Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry

My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland

Apple Books: Best Audiobooks of the Year (US)

Open Book, Jessica Simpson

Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey

Upstream, Dan Heath

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu

Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi

Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

The Guest List, Lucy Foley

Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert

Untamed, Glennon Doyle

Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty

Devolution, Max Brooks

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Apple Podcasts: Biggest Shows of 2020 (US)

Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio This American Life The Daily by New York Times Crime Junkie by audiochuck My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire Up First by NPR Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

Apple Podcasts: Biggest New Shows of 2020 (US)

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown Nice White Parents by New York Times & Serial CounterClock by audiochuck Red Ball by audiochuck SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes Blood Ties by Wondery Supernatural with Ashley Flowers Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders by WarnerMedia Park Predators by audiochuck Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta by CNN

Apple Podcasts: Our Favorites This Year (US)

California Love by LAist and KPCC

Canary by The Washington Post

Dying for Sex by Wondery

FANTI by Maximum Fun

Floodlines by The Atlantic

Ghost Tape by QCODE

How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston by iHeartRadio

In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt by Lemonada Media

Louder Than a Riot by NPR

Nice White Parents by New York Times

Rabbit Hole by New York Times

You’re Wrong About with Michael Hobbes & Sarah Marshall

