Apple reveals most popular books, podcasts of the year including first-ever show of the year

2020 is (thankfully) coming to a close and Apple has shared some handy collections for what it considers the best content from this year. The lists include the most popular podcasts, books, audiobooks, and more like “Biggest Shows of 2020.” And in a first, Apple Podcasts has named a “Show of the Year” with the honor going to NPR’s Code Sw!tch.
Apple shared the news on Twitter and across its Podcasts and Books apps in the Browse sections. Check out all the lists below with links to the year’s best content.
Apple Podcasts: Show of the Year 2020 (US)
Code Switch by NPR
As for Apple Podcasts’ first-ever Show of the Year award, here’s a summary of what to expect from Code Sw!tch if you haven’t listened yet. It’s a powerful and important show, particularly in our current climate:
Code Switch has been a leader in dissecting race, identity and culture for 7 years reaching listeners around the world and over the summer, following the global reckoning of racial injustice, the show skyrocketed to the top of the Apple Podcasts Charts. In each episode, co-hosts Shereen Marisol Meraji, Gene Demby and the Code Switch team explore the subject of race head-on and how it impacts every part of society- from politics and pop culture to history, sports and everything in between. Recent episodes include ‘A Decade of Watching Black People Die‘, ‘Puerto Rico, Island of Racial Harmony?, ‘When Xenophobia Spreads Like A Virus‘ and ‘What’s In A Karen?‘
Apple Books: Most Popular Books of the Year (fiction & nonfiction)
Apple Books: Most Popular Audiobooks of the Year (fiction & nonfiction)
Apple Books: Best Books of the Year (US)
- The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
- 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
- Long Bright River, Liz Moore
- Deep State, Chris Hauty
- The Last Flight, Julie Clark
- Reborn Yesterday, Tessa Bailey
- The Roommate, Rosie Danan
- The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin
- Piranesi, Susanna Clarke
- We Are Not Free, Traci Chee
- Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman
- The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz
- Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
- The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry
- My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland
Apple Books: Best Audiobooks of the Year (US)
- Open Book, Jessica Simpson
- Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey
- Upstream, Dan Heath
- The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
- Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu
- Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins
- Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi
- Fair Warning, Michael Connelly
- The Guest List, Lucy Foley
- Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert
- Untamed, Glennon Doyle
- Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty
- Devolution, Max Brooks
- The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin
Apple Podcasts: Biggest Shows of 2020 (US)
- Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio
- This American Life
- The Daily by New York Times
- Crime Junkie by audiochuck
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire
- Up First by NPR
- Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
Apple Podcasts: Biggest New Shows of 2020 (US)
- Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
- Nice White Parents by New York Times & Serial
- CounterClock by audiochuck
- Red Ball by audiochuck
- SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes
- Blood Ties by Wondery
- Supernatural with Ashley Flowers
- Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders by WarnerMedia
- Park Predators by audiochuck
- Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta by CNN
Apple Podcasts: Our Favorites This Year (US)
- California Love by LAist and KPCC
- Canary by The Washington Post
- Dying for Sex by Wondery
- FANTI by Maximum Fun
- Floodlines by The Atlantic
- Ghost Tape by QCODE
- How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston by iHeartRadio
- In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt by Lemonada Media
- Louder Than a Riot by NPR
- Nice White Parents by New York Times
- Rabbit Hole by New York Times
- You’re Wrong About with Michael Hobbes & Sarah Marshall
