Apple reveals most popular books, podcasts of the year including first-ever show of the year

- Dec. 1st 2020 10:05 am PT

0

2020 is (thankfully) coming to a close and Apple has shared some handy collections for what it considers the best content from this year. The lists include the most popular podcasts, books, audiobooks, and more like “Biggest Shows of 2020.” And in a first, Apple Podcasts has named a “Show of the Year” with the honor going to NPR’s Code Sw!tch.

Apple shared the news on Twitter and across its Podcasts and Books apps in the Browse sections. Check out all the lists below with links to the year’s best content.

Apple Podcasts: Show of the Year 2020 (US)
Code Switch by NPR

As for Apple Podcasts’ first-ever Show of the Year award, here’s a summary of what to expect from Code Sw!tch if you haven’t listened yet. It’s a powerful and important show, particularly in our current climate:

Code Switch has been a leader in dissecting race, identity and culture for 7 years reaching listeners around the world and over the summer, following the global reckoning of racial injustice, the show skyrocketed to the top of the Apple Podcasts Charts. In each episode, co-hosts Shereen Marisol MerajiGene Demby and the Code Switch team explore the subject of race head-on and how it impacts every part of society- from politics and pop culture to history, sports and everything in between. Recent episodes include ‘A Decade of Watching Black People Die‘, ‘Puerto Rico, Island of Racial Harmony?‘When Xenophobia Spreads Like A Virus‘ and ‘What’s In A Karen?

Apple Books: Most Popular Books of the Year (fiction & nonfiction)

Apple Books: Most Popular Audiobooks of the Year (fiction & nonfiction)

Apple Books: Best Books of the Year (US)

  • The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
  • 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
  • Long Bright River, Liz Moore
  • Deep State, Chris Hauty
  • The Last Flight, Julie Clark
  • Reborn Yesterday, Tessa Bailey
  • The Roommate, Rosie Danan
  • The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin
  • Piranesi, Susanna Clarke
  • We Are Not Free, Traci Chee
  • Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman
  • The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz
  • Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
  • The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry
  • My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland

Apple Books: Best Audiobooks of the Year (US)

  • Open Book, Jessica Simpson
  • Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey
  • Upstream, Dan Heath
  • The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
  • Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu
  • Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
  • The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins
  • Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi
  • Fair Warning, Michael Connelly
  • The Guest List, Lucy Foley
  • Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert
  • Untamed, Glennon Doyle
  • Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty
  • Devolution, Max Brooks
  • The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Apple Podcasts: Biggest Shows of 2020 (US)

  1. Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio
  2. This American Life
  3. The Daily by New York Times
  4. Crime Junkie by audiochuck
  5. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  6. The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire
  7. Up First by NPR
  8. Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports
  9. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  10. Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

Apple Podcasts: Biggest New Shows of 2020 (US)

  1. Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
  2. Nice White Parents by New York Times & Serial
  3. CounterClock by audiochuck
  4. Red Ball by audiochuck
  5. SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes
  6. Blood Ties by Wondery
  7. Supernatural with Ashley Flowers
  8. Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders by WarnerMedia
  9. Park Predators by audiochuck
  10. Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta by CNN

Apple Podcasts: Our Favorites This Year (US)

  • California Love by LAist and KPCC
  • Canary by The Washington Post
  • Dying for Sex by Wondery
  • FANTI by Maximum Fun
  • Floodlines by The Atlantic
  • Ghost Tape by QCODE
  • How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston by iHeartRadio
  • In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt by Lemonada Media
  • Louder Than a Riot by NPR
  • Nice White Parents by New York Times
  • Rabbit Hole by New York Times
  • You’re Wrong About with Michael Hobbes & Sarah Marshall

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Books

Apple Books

Apple Books was originally introduced as iBooks in 2010 alongside the original iPad. It came to the iPhone and iPod touch with the release of iOS 4. It came to macOS with the release of OS X Mavericks in fall 2013.
Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is Apple's podcast app that is built into iPhones,  iPads, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It originally debuted in 2012, and is one of the most popular apps for listening to podcasts in the world.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.