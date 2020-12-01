HomePass for HomeKit now available on Mac App Store as a universal app

HomePass was introduced in 2018 as an easy way to store and manage all HomeKit accessories setup codes, and since then, the app has been updated with more useful features. For those who like to use the app on iOS, HomePass for HomeKit is now available for macOS on the Mac App Store.

HomeKit Accessories come with an eight-digit code that is required to add them to the Home app, but some accessory makers don’t write the code on the product or don’t offer a copy of it, so users who lose that code can no longer use the product.

The HomePass app was created to prevent situations like this in which users lose the HomeKit codes of their smart accessories. With the app, iOS users can intuitively add and manage all the codes of their HomeKit accessories in a single place.

The app was previously available for iPhone, iPad, and even Apple Watch. As of today, HomePass comes to the Mac as a universal app. That means consumers who have purchased HomePass on iOS will also have access to the Mac version for free, and new users will be able to get the app on all platforms with a single purchase.

All data is synchronized between your Apple devices through iCloud, and users can also export HomeKit codes to a print-ready PDF file.

HomePass for HomeKit is available on the App Store for $2.99 as a one-time purchase.

