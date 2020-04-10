HomePass HomeKit code manager getting custom fields, new layouts, Siri Shortcuts in latest update

If you’re looking for a better way to store all the HomeKit codes for your smart home accessories, HomePass is the answer. In an upcoming update, the app is becoming even better with support for custom fields, new layouts, Siri Shortcuts, and x-callback-urls.

When we first checked out HomePass when it launched we called it “a must-have utility for HomeKit enthusiasts.” Developer Aaron Pearce let us know the upcoming version 1.7 update is finished and will be released soon.

The new features below come alongside the app’s already great functionality that includes iCloud Sync, Import Existing Accessories, Face ID/Touch ID/Passcode Authentication, support for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Dark mode support, and more.

HomePass 1.7 features:

Custom Fields allow you to save any information you wish per accessory. For example, you could store MAC addresses of devices for easy reference, or specific manufacturer information if you desire.

Refreshed layouts now allow you to easily navigate your accessories by home, room or by Category in a simple grid. Tap a room name to collapse and hide it’s accessories, tap again to show. I’ve also added Context Menu support to all accessories in these new layouts, simply long press to get a quick set of options including Edit, Delete and Copy Code.

Smart Siri Shortcuts such as getting all accessory details including scannable image codes out allow users to do more with the data they’ve stored in HomePass.

HomePass will now automatically save serial numbers along with default device name, manufacturer and model information whenever you add an accessory.

x-callback-url support now allows you or other developers to easily add accessories programmatically.

HomePass is available as a $2.99 download from the App Store with version 1.7 expected to land soon. Check out Aaron’s other great HomeKit apps including HomeCam, HomeRun for Apple Watch, and HomeScan.

