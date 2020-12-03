Deals: M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro $100 off, HomeKit plugs and cameras from $22, more

Today’s best deals include the new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, HomeKit smart plugs, and cameras, along with other offers. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,200. Price reflected at checkout. That’s good for $99 off and a new Amazon all-time low, it’s also the second-best price we’ve tracked.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 256GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports on this model.

HomeKit highlights this affordable smart plug

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $22. That’s down from the usual $30 going rate and matching our previous mention, as well as the best discounts we’ve tracked in 2020.

iHome was one of the first to market with a HomeKit-enabled plug, but it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more, making it a great option for a variety of setups. Along with automatic scheduling, you’ll be able to monitor usage and cut down on those pesky energy vampires driving up your electrical bill.

Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video

Amazon offers the Eve Cam HomeKit Indoor Camera for $135. That’s a $15 savings from the usual going rate, just the second discount we’ve tracked, and the best we can find by 10%.

Eve Cam delivers full HD feeds and support for HomeKit Secure Video, making it a great option for backing up your video to iCloud, watching footage on various devices, and more. Automated motion detection eliminates false alerts and brings another level of automation to the mix. It’s a great option if you’re already in HomeKit or within Eve’s line of smart home products.

