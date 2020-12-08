Logitech unveils first consumer smart doorbell w/ HomeKit Secure Video, available now for $200

HomeKit has expanded in many ways over the last few years, but one area that’s been seriously lagging has been HomeKit-enabled smart doorbells. Now Logitech has launched its Circle View Wired Doorbell and it features HomeKit Secure Video, 160-degree field of view, HD video, HDR, color night vision, and more.

The new Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell launched as an Apple online store exclusive. It’s actually not even showing up yet on Logitech’s website.

It’s the second device in the new Circle View lineup after Logitech launched the Circle View indoor/outdoor camera earlier this year that features HomeKit Secure video too.

This smart doorbell from Logitech offers what looks like a solid overall package for a reasonable $199 and is the first consumer doorbell to include HomeKit Secure Video (HKSV). That means you can leverage your iCloud storage for recording footage without having to pay for a separate subscription and of course you get to rely on Apple’s high security standards including end-to-end encryption.

Officially, the first smart doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video was from Robin but it’s really more of a commercial option and runs closer to $600. We also tested out the Yobi B3, which features HomeKit support, but not HKSV. While Netatmo’s HomeKit doorbell launched back in September for Europe, it still hasn’t arrived in the US. It was slated to arrive “later this year” but time will tell if it does land in 2020. However, it will be priced at $300 and won’t include HKSV, which means Logitech has a real leg up.

So for now, Logitech owns the market for consumer-focused HomeKit Secure Video doorbells. Logitech doesn’t share more than “HD video” for the resolution, so it’s likely 1080p here.

Logitech Circle View Wired Doorbell highlights:

Best-in-class Logitech TrueView™ video with a 160° field of view, head-to-toe HD video, HDR, and color night vision to capture every last detail.

Two-way audio

Developed exclusively for Apple HomeKit. Enjoy a seamless viewing experience with two-way audio in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV.

Face recognition and custom activity zones

Seamless glass face and slim silhouette are designed to enhance any doorway and complement any style of home.

High-quality sensor with High Dynamic Range gives you more detail in high-contrast videos, so you see visitors clearly in sunlight or shadows.

Comes with everything you need, including multiple mounting options, Chime Kit, and wiring to connect to a wired doorbell system (8-24V AC 10 VA or higher).

