The wait for the long-promised Netatmo video doorbell with HomeKit support has been a lengthy one. We first got a hands-on look at the device way back in January 2019, with silence since then, but the company says that it is finally launching next week.

We got the first clue in July that we were getting closer to launch, thanks to a 9to5Mac reader …

He spotted a new installation guide with accompanying YouTube video. A Reddit user has now posted a graphic from an email he received from Netatmo, stating that the video doorbell will be available within days. A second user in the thread confirmed they have received the same thing.

“Netamo video Doorbell being released next week.” “Exact, received the same mail.”

Pricing is reportedly a fairly hefty $349.

We explained earlier why people have been waiting so impatiently for the product.

It’s 2020 and we’ve really only seen one true consumer-facing HomeKit doorbell with the Yobi B3. There is Robin who launched the first HomeKit doorbell on the market, but that’s more of a commercial doorbell with a $500+ price tag. The Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell is exciting as it comes with a clean, modern design, includes HomeKit support, no subscription fees, works via wired setups (no batteries to worry about charging), and comes from a company with a solid reputation for smart home devices. It will be a great addition to Netatmo’s HomeKit-enabled Smart Outdoor Security Camera and Smart Indoor Security Camera. Other great features include 1080p resolution, 160-degree field of view, two-way talk, microSD card slot to record your own footage, and also the ability to save footage to Dropbox or an FTP server.

The doorbell didn’t have Siri support at the time we tried it, but the company explained how that would work.

Netatmo’s HomeKit integration means that you can use Siri to control the doorbell as well. The unit we tried was running a special limited demo version of Netatmo’s software, but the company promises you’ll be able to say something along the lines of, “Hey Siri, check my doorbell,” to instantly stream video from the device’s camera.

Netatmo originally planned to launch in the second half of 2019, so is now a year behind schedule. We’ll be bringing you a review as soon as it’s available, so we can find out whether it was worth the wait.

