Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton digital: Which service is best for workouts in 2021?

- Dec. 10th 2020 5:17 am PT

0

Apple Fitness+ was unveiled at Apple’s September Apple Watch event, but a specific arrival date wasn’t shared. It’s now been announced that the personalized fitness service based around Apple Watch will be available on December 14. If you’re looking to add in a new workout routine for 2021, you might be asking which service is best: Apple Fitness+ or Peloton?

Apple Fitness+ plus is available as a subscription running $9.99/month or $79.99/year. It is also available to use with Family Sharing in the Apple One Premier bundle for $29.95/month. Apple is giving a free three-month trial to the Fitness+ for a limited time for those buying a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later (or have purchased one since September 15).

Read the entire article on Connect the Watts, a new connected fitness site from 9to5Mac.

Read Article

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Peloton

Peloton
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.