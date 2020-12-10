Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton digital: Which service is best for workouts in 2021?

Apple Fitness+ was unveiled at Apple’s September Apple Watch event, but a specific arrival date wasn’t shared. It’s now been announced that the personalized fitness service based around Apple Watch will be available on December 14. If you’re looking to add in a new workout routine for 2021, you might be asking which service is best: Apple Fitness+ or Peloton?

Apple Fitness+ plus is available as a subscription running $9.99/month or $79.99/year. It is also available to use with Family Sharing in the Apple One Premier bundle for $29.95/month. Apple is giving a free three-month trial to the Fitness+ for a limited time for those buying a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later (or have purchased one since September 15).

