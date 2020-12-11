Friday deals: AirPods $110, official iPhone cases from $10, iPads/MacBooks start at $300, more

Today’s best deals include AirPods returning to Black Friday pricing, official iPhone cases from $10, and a 1-day sale on MacBooks and iPads. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods return to Black Friday pricing

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $110. That’s a $49 savings from the regular going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s AirPods feature the H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Official iPhone cases are on sale from $10

One of the most popular Black Friday sales has returned as Adorama is now again offering official Apple iPhone cases from $10. Free shipping is available for all. This is an increasingly rare chance to save on official cases at this level of discount. Headlining is the iPhone X/s Silicone Case in black for $10. As a comparison, it originally sold for $39 and goes for $23 or more at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve ever seen. With a silicone outer shell and microfiber liner, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s official iPhone cases. You’ll have access to all of the necessary ports and cameras along with machined aluminum buttons, too.

Today only, MacBook Pro, Air, and iPads on sale

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of iPads and MacBooks from $300. Headlining is Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB in new open-box condition for $2,270. As a comparison, this model regularly goes for $2,799. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons.

25% off site-wide from Hyper (best-selling USB-C hubs + more)

Hyper has a special offer for 9to5Mac readers with a 25% off sitewide discount at HYPER with promo code “9TO5HOLIDAY” at checkout. Check out some of the best hubs and docks from Hyper, including:

Get 20% off all Apple Watch accessories from MONOWEAR w/ code 9TO5MAC20

One of our go-to brands for Apple Watch bands, Monowear, is giving readers 20% off site-wide with promo code 9TO5MAC20. Each of Monowear’s straps is designed 100% in-house, and they are available in a wide variety of styles, materials, and adapter colors/finishes.

