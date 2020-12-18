Popular flight tracking app ‘Flighty’ comes to M1 Macs

More apps have slowly been trickling in for Apple’s latest M1 machines. The latest addition is popular flight tracking app, Flighty, from developer Ryan Jones. The app is universal, so if you are already a Flighty user you can simply go to the Mac App Store listing and redownload it from iCloud.

Flighty is by far the most beautiful and detailed Flight tracking app I’ve ever used and it’s well worth the download. The app of course also works on iPhone and iPad. Flighty offers a paid tier for $8.99/month or $49.99/year that adds new premium features like delay forecasts and push notifications.

As we wrote when we covered Flighty’s initial release last year:

The premise of Flighty is that you enter your flight information, then the app does the rest. The app integrates “pilot-level data” that offers detailed information on the status of your flights. For instance, Flighty offers “exclusive delay predictors” based on things like 25-hour plane monitoring and FAA traffic management data. Other interesting data offered by Flighty includes detailed flight maps, live tracking, delay forecasts for planes and airlines, and more.

Flighty also aims to make your travel days easier with features like Connection Assistant, which provides detailed information on connecting flights. There’s also Check In Assistant for the top 100 airlines, as well as Morning-Of Assistant for making sure everything is in order before you head to the airport.

You can download Flighty on the App Store right here.

Check it ouuuut, Flighty is here for M1 Macs! Try dark mode, enter flights (they sync!), or passively monitor a friend’s flights. https://t.co/nPQ3ZleVCQ pic.twitter.com/Yi5HaiNSWQ — Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) December 18, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: