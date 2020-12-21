Epic Games continues ‘Free Fortnite’ campaign with Apple-inspired press pack sent to influencers

Since Fortnite was banned from the App Store in August this year, Epic Games has been promoting a boycott of Apple products through special tournaments and campaigns mocking the company. This week, Epic sent a kit to some influencers with a “Free Fortnite” jacket and a Galaxy Tab S7, reinforcing the company’s criticism to Apple.

The gift comes in a white box that mimics Apple’s product boxes. Inside there’s a custom jacket with the “Free Fortnite” slogan and a logo that somehow resembles the Apple logo with its design and even the colored stripes.

In addition to the jacket, the kit sent to influencers comes with a brand new Galaxy Tab S7 — which is one of the iPad rivals. There’s also a letter written by the Epic Games team in the box that says although users can no longer find Fortnite on App Store or Google Play, the game remains available on the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Hi there, Fornite was named the Samsung Galaxy Store Game of the Year for 2020. In celebration, we’ve teamed up with Samsung to send you a special box of #FreeFortnite gear. While Fortnite may not currently be available on the App Store or Google Play, you can still get the latest Fortnite updates directly from the Epic Games app on the Galaxy Store. Spread the word, #FreeFortnite. Thank you,

The Epic Games team.

Months ago, Epic Games also offered Android devices and Windows PCs as prizes to Fortnite players in another attempt to boycott Apple. Both companies are now fighting in court, and the first trial is expected to take place in July 2021.

Although the judge presiding over the case doesn’t seem to be convinced by Epic’s arguments, both Apple CEO Tim Cook and the company’s vice-president of software engineering Craig Federighi will have to testify on the App Store rules.

Epic sued Apple in August, claiming that the company manages the App Store with “monopolistic practices” as it forces developers to pay a percentage commission for each sale made through the App Store and its In-App Purchases system.

