There was a time when forgetting to take your wallet with you when leaving home could really spoil your day. Apple Pay changed that, but even in London – where you can use contactless payment for almost everything – there are still occasions when you need a physical card.

But for those using the MagSafe wallet, Apple could easily eliminate the risk altogether …

I was surprised to find myself a fan of the MagSafe wallet.

What I like about it is that I don’t have the added bulk of the cards when I’m at home. I just detach the wallet when I walk in and then have a slimmer phone than I do when using a conventional wallet case.

Of course, the drawback over a wallet case is that you have to remember to attach it. I’m sure it won’t be an issue in post-coronavirus times, when it just becomes part of our leaving home routine. These days, however, leaving home isn’t an everyday thing – meaning it isn’t yet habit for everyone.

But this is an easy thing to solve.

The iPhone 12 knows whether or not the MagSafe wallet is attached. It also has a couple of different ways of knowing when we’re leaving home – geofencing, and wi-fi network. It would be trivial for it to notify us if we leave home without the wallet attached.

What I’d like to see is the phone to spot when we’re leaving home – checking both GPS and dropping off our home wi-fi network – and then check to see whether our MagSafe wallet is attached. If it isn’t, the phone pings and pops up a message.

Do you need your MagSafe wallet?

There would then be a simple dismiss button to clear it.

It would, of course, only appear if we have ever attached a MagSafe wallet. If you haven’t, you’d never see the message.

Equally obviously, it would be a toggle, so you can switch off the reminder feature if you don’t want it.

The same feature could later be extended to AirTags. If you have a regular wallet, and carry an AirTag in it, your phone could also remind you if you leave home without that.

Is this an option you’d like to have? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

