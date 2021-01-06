Apple announces record App Store holiday spending, $540 million on New Year’s Day alone

Apple has announced today that App Store customers spent a record amount throughout the holiday season. Apple says that in total, the App Store has generated more than $200 billion for developers since the App Store launch in 2008.

Apple says that App Store customers spent $1.8 billion on digital goods and services over the week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, Apple says that customers spent a record of $540 million in the App Store.

“Now more than ever before, customers around the world have found inspiration and value in the breadth and quality of Apple’s services, which have impacted their lives in big and small ways every day,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We’re incredibly optimistic about where we’re headed, and we believe that the opportunities for developers and the creative community are endless, as are the positive and meaningful benefits to our customers.”

Apple also says that Apple Music had a “record year,” saying that more than 90% of users on iOS 14 have used new features such as the new Search page, personal radio stations, and the Listen Now tab. Apple also says that engagement with the popular live lyrics feature doubled in 2020.

The press release also includes some details on Apple Pay adoption:

Apple Pay is the easier and safer way to pay in stores using just an iPhone or Apple Watch, and now, more than 90 percent of stores in the US, 85 percent of stores in the UK, and 99 percent of stores in Australia accept Apple Pay, so customers can leave their physical cards at home. With shopping increasingly moving online, Apple Pay also provides the fastest and most secure way to order online.

Apple says that Apple Books now has over 90 million monthly active users, while Apple Arcade now has over 140 mobile games.

In 2020, Apple Books also saw strong growth across several genres, including double-digit increases in escapist fare like Mysteries & Thrillers and Romance, as well as even bigger surges in downloads for Kids, Comics & Graphic Novels, and Cookbooks, Food & Wine. Customers can also enjoy the 1,000 Free Books collection on Apple Books, which is refreshed twice weekly. Also in 2020, Apple Books for Authors launched, offering helpful resources on writing, publishing, selling, and marketing books on Apple Books, and further cementing Apple’s position as the industry’s friendliest platform for both independent authors and major publishers.

Finally, Apple Podcasts is now in over 175 countries and in more than 100 languages, Apple says. The full press release includes a variety of broad data on the App Store and Apple services. You can find it on the Apple Newsroom.

