‘Denim’ is a new iPhone app that lets you create stunning cover artwork for your playlists

If you like to take some time to create your own music playlists, you know how hard it can be to keep them organized and, most importantly, give them a great name and cover artwork. With the Denim app, which was recently released on the App Store, you can easily create custom cover artwork for your playlists.

Denim is very straightforward and easy to use. It brings a selection of over 50 artwork styles for you to customize and add to your playlists in Apple Music, Spotify, or any music app. To get started, you just have to open the app and tap the add button to choose the artwork you like.

You can choose an artwork from different categories, including gradient, swirl, moods, seasons, gender, and decades. Each category brings dozens of images that can be customized with your own text.

In gradients and classics, for example, there are artwork that resemble those used by Apple for the Mix playlists. In Seasons & Celebrations, the app brings playlists images for Christmas, pride, halloween, and more. The Gender and Decades categories are also great as they bring colorful artwork with different fonts.

Once you have chosen a cover artwork, you can change the text and save the image in your gallery in order to add it to a playlist. A great aspect of Denim is that the app stores the all the artwork you created so you can change them at any time. If you really like to create unique cover artwork for your music playlists, Denim is worth a try.

Denim is available for free on the App Store, but a $1.99 in-app purchase is required to unlock all the artwork styles.

