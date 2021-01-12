Adobe is out with a software update for its Creative Cloud apps that solves a serious issue that some Mac users were seeing after upgrading to macOS Big Sur – CPU usage around 100%. Read on for details and how to get this Creative Cloud bug fix.

After updating to macOS Big Sur, some Mac users – seemingly more with the 16-inch MacBook Pro – saw a problem where Creative Cloud background processes were using almost 100% of the CPU and affected machines’ fans would run at full tilt.

Users noticed it was the CCXProcess and CCLibrary background processes that were causing the problem by checking out Activity Monitor.

Last week Adobe tracked down the problem and today a new update has a resolution. Adobe employee Mariia confirmed CCXProcess 4.1.3 is the update that includes the Creative Cloud bug fix.

You can check if you’ve gotten the update on your Mac by opening the Creative Cloud Mac app > click Creative Cloud in the menu bar > About Creative Cloud.

Notably, the only piece of Adobe’s CC that is optimized for M1 Macs is Lightroom (Premiere M1 support and more in beta), while the rest of the suite gaining official support is still in the works.

