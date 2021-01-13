Leaked webpage confirms Galaxy S21 without charger in the box, Samsung tweets from iPhone

Rumors and leaks have suggested that Samsung is planning to follow in Apple’s steps and remove the charger from the box of the new Galaxy S21, which will be announced this Thursday. Reliable leaker Evan Blass today shared images of the official Galaxy S21 website, which confirms that Samsung’s new smartphones will come without a power adapter in the box.

Blass, who also leaked the entire iPhone 12 lineup before the Apple event, has tweeted images of what he claims to be the official webpage of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. Besides having a new design, 5G support, and other enhancements, the new phones from the South Korean company will not have a charger in the box — just like the iPhone.

In a section of the website called “What’s in the box,” Samsung says that the new smartphones come with “just what you need” — a USB-C cable, the SIM-ejection tool, and a start guide. Samsung also claims that the decision was made to help the environment, which is the same as Apple has been saying since the company removed the power adapter from the Apple Watch box last year.

Galaxy S21 5G comes packaged with just what you need — USB Type-C data and charging cable, ejection pin and Quick Start Guide. Just another way of being good to the environment.

This, of course, is somewhat contradictory to what Samsung did when Apple announced the iPhone 12 line. The company made jokes on social networks after Apple removed the charger from the iPhone box, emphasizing that Galaxy smartphones still come with an included power adapter. These posts were later deleted when rumors about the Galaxy S21 emerged on the web.

In a related note, Samsung invited its Twitter followers today to watch the Samsung Unpacked event this Thursday, but the tweets were shared using “Twitter for iPhone.” The company later deleted the tweets, but it was too late.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: