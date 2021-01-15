Incoming Intel CEO refers to Apple as a ‘lifestyle brand from Cupertino’ during all-hands meeting

Intel announced this week that Bob Swan would be stepping down as CEO, with Pat Gelsinger taking the helm starting in February. Ahead of his formal start as CEO next month, Gelsinger is already calling on Intel to step up its efforts to compete with Apple, or what he refers to as “a lifestyle company in Cupertino.”

After the CEO transition was announced, Gelsinger held an all-hands meeting with Intel employees. As The Oregonian reports (via The Verge), Gelsinger used this as opportunity to decry Intel’s inability to “deliver better products” than Apple.

“We have to deliver better products to the PC ecosystem than any possible thing that a lifestyle company in Cupertino” makes, Gelsinger reportedly told Intel employees. “We have to be that good, in the future.” “We have to be that good, in the future,” Gelsinger added.

Gelsinger’s statement is a clear reference to increasing competition from Apple, which officially started transitioning the Mac lineup to Apple Silicon processors last year. Intel faces increasing competition not only from Apple, but also from AMD and Qualcomm.

Earlier this week, a report from from TrendForce indicated that TSMC is already making chips for Intel as the legacy chipmaker plays catchup with Apple and others. TSMC makes Apple’s A-series chips as well as the Apple Silicon chips in the Mac, and is believed to have a big lead on Intel in terms of fabrication technology.

9to5Mac’s take

Gelsinger’s reference to Apple as a “lifestyle company” is certainly odd, especially when all indications are that Apple has major lead over Intel in many regards right now.

Following the announcement that Gelsinger would take the helm as Intel CEO starting next month, Intel stock soared by over 10%, which was perhaps one of clearest signs yet of what investors thought of Swan’s leadership.

It’ll be interesting to watch Intel over the coming years as it plays catchup to Apple and others, even though the company won’t get any business from Apple going forward.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: