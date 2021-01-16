Apple Maps adds VolunteerMatch integration with curated guides for giving back to communities

Apple is expanding Apple Maps with new VolunteerMatch match integration. The new partnership between Apple Maps and VolunteerMatch will allow users to easily find ways to volunteer in their communities ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

As first reported by CNET, the feature is accessible alongside the existing section of curated information in the Apple Maps application:

The new feature is built into Apple’s Maps program on its iPhones and iPads. Normally, when the map shows a city such as San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta or New York City, users can swipe up from the search bar to find items curated by local newspapers and activity-guide companies, ranging from bike trails to lists of lesser-known restaurants and sights. Now it has guides listed by VolunteerMatch too.

The curated guides appear to be available in the following markets:

Houston

New Orleans

Atlanta

Chicago

Miami

Los Angeles

Washington DC

San Francisco

New York City

Boston

Seattle

When you tap on the VolunteerMatch integration, you’ll see a list of nonprofits and locations where you can give back and choose to volunteer. Virtual opportunities are also available for volunteering from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be a force for kindness and healing for our communities, and give back in ways that matter. Check out these great places to volunteer. Virtual opportunities are available as well to provide support from home. Check the link for each listing for details.

You can find VolunteerMatch guides in Apple Maps by tapping the search field, and scrolling down until you find the VolunteerMatch section of the app.

