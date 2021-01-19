Apple Podcasts launches new ‘Spotlight’ editorial feature to promote rising creators every month

Apple Podcasts has launched a new editorial franchise that will highlight and celebrate rising podcast creators every month. The new Apple Podcasts Spotlight editorial feature is available starting today in the Apple Podcasts app on all platforms.

The first Apple Podcasts Spotlight creator is Chelsea Devantez, host of Celebrity Book Club. Here’s a synopsis of the show, which comes from Stitcher.

Writer, comedian, and filmmaker Chelsea Devantez and her talented friends recap and celebrate the memoirs of badass celebrity womxn who have been torn down by tabloids and dissected by social media –all while facing career obstacles, broken relationships, and incredible triumphs. You can read along, or just listen, but either way, you definitely want to join this book club.

Ben Cave, the global head of business for Apple Podcasts, said in a press release that the new Apple Podcasts Spotlight feature will help listeners find “some of the world’s best shows” by highlighting creators:

“Apple Podcasts Spotlight helps listeners find some of the world’s best shows by shining a light on creators with singular voices,” said Ben Cave, Global Head of Business for Apple Podcasts. “Chelsea Devantez has created a fun, vibrant space with Celebrity Book Club for listeners to gain new perspectives on the celebrities we thought we knew. We are delighted to recognize Chelsea and Celebrity Book Club as our first Spotlight selection and look forward to introducing creators like Chelsea to listeners each month.”

You can listen to and subscribe to Celebrity Book Club today on Apple Podcasts. Apple will highlight new creators as part of its Apple Podcasts Spotlight editorial franchise every month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: