Gemini 2 utility for macOS adds real-time duplicate monitoring and alerts

MacPaw, the developers behind Setapp and CleanMyMac X, are releasing a new update for Gemini 2 with real-time monitoring and alerts functionality for duplicate files.

Duplicate files not only occupy valuable disk space but also make the system slow. For large amounts of duplicates, the scanning process can be time-consuming and resource-demanding, — says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO of MacPaw. — With the Duplicates Monitor, users will now be able to keep the duplicate files to a minimum, making their Macs faster and more organized and sparing disk space for things that really matter.

The Duplicates Monitor detects identical files, including pictures, videos, documents, audio files, etc. When a duplicate is detected, Gemini 2 instantly notifies users and provides options to remove the unwanted copy, ignore it or see the details in the main Gemini app. If you skip the alert, you can always go back to the last three instances when duplicates were created in the Gemini 2 app. Gemini 2 is ready for macOS Big Sur with a simple interface with Light and Dark color schemes to your preferences. Gemini 2 can also scan external drives and compare with your internal drive as well.

The Duplicates Monitor is a free update for existing Gemini 2 users and will be available today. It appears as a menu bar app and runs in the background when the computer is on so it can alert users about duplicates. New users can buy Gemini 2 for $19.95 or subscribe to Setapp to get it for free.

