Apple users set all-time record for FaceTime calls over the holidays

During Apple’s holiday quarter, the company saw amazing performance on a number of levels. And as the world tried to connect with loved ones this past holiday season, CEO Tim Cook shared that Apple saw an all-time record for FaceTime calls made with its devices.

While Zoom has seen huge growth over the last year amid the pandemic as a cross-platform video call platform, Apple’s FaceTime is undeniably convenient and seamless to stay in touch with friends and family who also have an Apple device.

Tim Cook noted in Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings call that it saw “the highest volume of FaceTime calls ever this Christmas.” He didn’t detail exactly how many FaceTime calls were made over the holidays.

Along with the record-breaking FaceTime calls, Cook noted that during the last week of the holiday quarter, Apple had a “record number of device activations” when it came to iPhone. Giving more detail, Tim Cook later said the quarter included the largest number of iPhone upgraders it has seen.

Tim Cook also shared today that there are now over 1 billion active iPhones, with total active Apple devices now at a massive 1.65 billion.

