WSJ report corroborates that the 2021 iPhones could feature in-screen Touch ID and Face ID

- Jan. 29th 2021 11:10 am PT

The idea of Apple putting both Touch ID and Face ID into an iPhone has been floating around for several years now. And just earlier this month, we saw a report from Bloomberg saying it could be the 2021 iPhone lineup to get both forms of biometric authentication. Now a new report from WSJ corroborates that this could be the year we see in-screen Touch ID join Face ID on iPhone.

Back in September, we saw the most recent patent Apple has been granted that covers in-screen Touch ID. However, Apple holds many patents covering this technology that we’ve seen as far back as 2016.

But 2021 could be the year that under-display Touch ID and Face ID in iPhone come to fruition. Back in October, we saw highly accurate leaker L0vetodream predict that the feature would be coming to iPhone, but didn’t share when.

Then in mid-January, Bloomberg, citing Apple engineers, reported that Apple is testing in-screen Touch ID for this year’s iPhones. However, the report said it’s still unclear whether or not it will end up making it into the production version.

Today, WSJ corroborated Bloomberg’s report, saying two former Apple employees confirmed the company “has been working on in-screen fingerprint technology and has considered including both Touch ID and Face ID on the same device.”

On, the whole, Apple isn’t expected to make other major changes with the 2021 iPhone lineup, so Touch ID and Face ID would be a very notable upgrade, especially as the world is trying to move through the pandemic and wearing masks will likely continue a ways into the future. However, we have heard some reports about Apple removing the Lightning port for the first time this year.

