Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 with fixes for Bluetooth, external display issues, more

After 3 RC builds being released over the previous weeks, Apple has officially released macOS Big Sur 11.2 for all users today. The release includes some important fixes for Bluetooth, external display, iCloud issues, and more.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 is rolling out now and should appear in System Preferences > Software Update. Keep checking back if you don’t see the update right away.

Users have been eager to see this update land as some notable issues with Bluetooth, external displays, iCloud, and the new ProRAW photos have been affecting many users.

The 11.2 Big Sur public release is build 20D64, the same as RC3 that we saw for beta testers last week. It weighs in at up to 3.66 GB.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

