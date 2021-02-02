Apple stops signing iOS 14.3, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.4

Following the release of iOS 14.4 last week, Apple today stopped signing iOS 14.3. That means users who have updated their devices to iOS 14.4 can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.3.

iOS 14.4 brought changes to the Camera app, bug fixes for keyboard input lag, and it also includes support for the new Apple Watch Unity watch faces. Prior to that, iOS 14.3 was released in December 2020 with Apple ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro users, as well as support for AirPods Max and Apple Fitness+ service.

Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those with jailbroken devices. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.4, unfortunately you’ll now have to wait until a future update is available rather than downgrading to iOS 14.3. The only possible downgrade for now is from the recently released iOS 14.5 beta to iOS 14.4.

