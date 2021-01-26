iOS 14.4 coming later today with Apple Watch Unity face support, bug fixes, and more

Apple is releasing iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to the general public later today after previously beta testing with developers and public beta users. The update brings changes to the Camera app, bug fixes for keyboard input lag, and much more. It also includes support for the new Apple Watch Unity watch faces.

Apple made the announcement in a press release this morning detailing new initiatives for Black History Month. We expect the update to be released around 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Apple will also release watchOS 7.3 today.

iOS 14.4 features

Apple says that iOS 14.4 includes support for recognizing smaller QR codes in the Camera app, as well as the option to classify Bluetooth device types in Settings. Notably, the update also adds new notifications for when your iPhone can’t verify if you’re using a “genuine Apple camera.”

iOS 14.4 also includes a handful of bug fixes related to HDR photography, the Messages app, and more. There is a fix for keyboard lag, which is an issue that has been plaguing many iPhone users since iOS 14 was first released.

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues:

Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

iOS 14.4 will available to users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app later today. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a while to roll out to all users.

