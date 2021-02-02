Apple @ Work Podcast: How COVID-19 has forced us to rethink technology in education

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.
In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Fraser Speirs to talk about how they are rethinking technology in education after nearly a year with many kids learning virtually.
Sponsor
Links
Connect with Bradley
Listen and Subscribe
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel