iScanner for iPhone and iPad is out with a new update and it comes a unique new feature that will be sure to save individuals and businesses lots of time – Count mode. As you’d guess, the new option lets users count objects with iPhone cameras thanks to an AI-based approach.

This new feature looks like it will be really useful for everything from everyday use around homes to commercial applications like inventory, merchandizing, and more.

iScanner (listed as “Scanner App: PDF Document Scan” on the App Store) says that the AI-based Count mode works for tallying up multiples of most any similar object, even socks and small items like pills.

Of course, more commercial applications may benefit the most from this feature. Shown above, iScanner shows off a contractor quickly counting pipes and says “merchandisers can count easily their products on the shelves.” It could also be really useful for collectors.

The feature works in a few taps. After opening the app, you slide on the scan function at the bottom of the app (like Apple’s default Camera app) to the new “Count” mode. You snap a picture, adjust the border if needed, and tap Count.

iScanner is a free download (includes ads), however, the new Count mode is only unlocked with the Pro subscription. That runs $9.99/month or $19.99/year. But you can test out the new Count mode with a Pro free-trial, just be sure to cancel before the end if you don’t want to keep it.

Also, there is a relatively aggressive free trial splash screen the first time you open it, if you want to skip the trial, look the for the “x” in the top left corner. If you tap continue, you’ll be signing up for the trial.

iScanner (listed as “Scanner App: PDF Document Scan”) has an average of 4.8/5 star rating on almost 700,000 reviews.

For comparison, CountThings on the App Store for iPhone and iPad says it offers the same functionality, but it looks like pricing goes from $20/day to $100/month.

