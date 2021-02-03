‘Ted Lasso’ receives three WGA Award nominations as season 2 production continues

Following its Golden Globes Awards nominations this morning, Apple TV+ original Ted Lasso has also now been nominated for three Writers Guild of America Awards. Meanwhile, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence has also given a short interview to Deadline, with an update on the show’s season two production.

For the WGA Awards, Ted Lasso has received nominations across three categories: comedy series, new series, and episodic comedy. Here are the full details across each category. This is in addition to the two nominations Ted Lasso received this morning from the Golden Globes.

Comedy Series:

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Great

PEN15

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

New Series:

Dave

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Lovecraft Country

Ted Lasso

Episodic Comedy:

Nominated episode in quotes, series in italics

“Grandma & Chill” (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens)

“The Great” (The Great)

“It’s Not You, It’s Me” (Dead to Me)

“Pilot” (Ted Lasso)

“The Tank” (Grace & Frankie)

“Trick” (High Maintenance)

Ted Lasso season 2 production continues

Meanwhile, in an interview with Deadline today, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence offered his thoughts on the nominations:

Lawrence said that it has been ‘a really cool experience’ to see the show receive so much love. At the same time, though, he feels that ‘caring about awards’ is antithetical to the very nature of Ted Lasso. ‘So, it feels disingenuous to make too big a deal out of all this,’ he added, ‘except to say that we’re grateful, and it’s always cool to be lumped together with a bunch of other good shows.’

Previously, Lawrence had said that Ted Lasso might only run for the three seasons, but he’s a bit more coy in today’s interview:

‘We have no idea how long the show is going to last now, except I bet much like Ted himself, we’ll keep doing it as long as it’s fun,’ he said. ‘I said jokingly to somebody else, “You’ll know the show’s over if Ted ever suddenly enjoys a glass of British tea.”’

Finally, Deadline also adds that Ted Lasso is around “a third of the way through production” of season two in London. There’s still no word on a release for the second season, though.

If you haven’t checked out Ted Lasso yet, you can do so now on Apple TV+ where the entire first season is available to watch.

