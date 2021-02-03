Apple TV+ receives four Golden Globes nominations for ‘Ted Lasso’ and more

Apple TV+ has scored four Golden Globe Awards nominations this year for its hit comedy series Ted Lasso and the animated film Wolfwalkers, as well as the film On The Rocks. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced this morning, and this marks the second year in a row that Apple TV+ has received nominations.

Ted Lasso has been nominated in the Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy category. As the New York Times reports, the Apple TV+ original is going up against some heavy-hitters:

  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • Emily in Paris
  • Ted Lasso

And in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy category, Ted Lasso lead Jason Sudeikis has received a nomination. The full list:

  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

The Apple TV+ animated film Wolfwalkers has also received a nomination. Notably, this nomination is credited to Cartoon Saloon, which is the animation studio that created the film before the rights were sold to Apple.

Best Animated Film:

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Finally, the film On the Rocks has also received a nomination:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto, The Little Things
  • Bill Murray, On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

For the 2020 Golden Globes last year, Apple TV+ received a trio of nominations for its original drama The Morning Show. Unfortunately, those nominations did not turn into actual awards. That could certainly change this year given the warm critical reception to Ted Lasso.

This year’s Golden Globs Awards will air live on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Do you think Ted Lasso or Wolfwalkers has a chance to win at this year’s Golden Globes? Let us know down in the comments!

And if you haven’t checked out Ted Lasso or Wolfwalkers yet, you can do so now on Apple TV+.

