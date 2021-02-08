9to5Mac Daily: February 08, 2021 – Apple Car update, Intel vs Apple Silicon

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Crypto Pro: Bitcoin / crypto ticker and portfolio. Get a month of Premium with code 9TO5MAC.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Hyundai and Kia confirm they are no longer in talks with Apple regarding Apple Car production
- Apple increases Apple Silicon DTK return credit from $200 to $500
- Intel picks and chooses benchmarks as the threat from Apple Silicon grows
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.