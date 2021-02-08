Concept: Apple Kitchen would be a natural extension of the company’s health initiatives

Each year, Apple becomes more involved in the health and fitness industry. It’s become a major player with products like Apple Watch and AirPods and services like Fitness+ and Research. Currently, Apple has working out, mental health, women’s health, heart health, blood oxygen measurements, and even hearing covered. But they’re missing one very important component of the healthy life story, and that’s nutrition and cooking.

To complement the Fitness app, Apple should create a nutrition-focused one. I think it’d be called something along the lines of “Apple Kitchen,” and it’d have an accompanying service called “Apple Kitchen+.”

The core app would work like Apple News or Apple Stocks. It’d pull recipe data from third-party services like New York Times Cooking, Bon Appétite, Tastemade, Tasty, AllRecipes, Epicurious, and more. Apple could even have editors that curate recipes into guides.

Like the News app on the Apple Watch, a Kitchen app could let you swipe through regularly updated recipes served up for you. You could quickly add them to your list of saved recipes to make them later.

The most important thing about an Apple Kitchen app would be the first party content created by Apple and served up as part of a premium service that you could subscribe to alone or as part of Apple One. Like how Fitness+ uses trainers, Apple could hire a ton of amazing popular chefs to make content for the service.

Apple could bring someone like Martha Stewart on board in the same way they brought Oprah on for Apple TV+. There could be full-on shows as well as long-form recipe videos. The idea would be to compete with content providers like the Food Network.

It’d be super easy to save recipes from different sources and from Apple Kitchen+ in one simple list that acts like a digital cookbook. All of your saved recipes would sync across all of your devices. For example, you’d be out and about scrolling through recipes. You could save one to your list and then use your iPad in the kitchen while cooking.

Like the Apple TV app, you could search all of these services for recipes and sort them by category. There’d also be a link to all of Apple’s Kitchen+ shows like there is for Apple TV+.

You could even ask Siri to find recipes for you. It could also make suggestions for different meals if you are not sure what you want to eat. Siri could also look at your health data to intelligently find a recipe that helps meet your nutrition needs.

Apple’s Kitchen app could integrate directly with Apple’s Reminders app. The grocery tab could be used as an iCloud based grocery list that syncs with a permanent one built into the Reminders app. You could manually add ingredients to the grocery list or add all of the ingredients from a recipe to the list with one tap. The grocery list would appear in the Reminders app on your Apple Watch too.

What do you think about Apple making a “Kitchen” app like this? Let us know in the comments below.

