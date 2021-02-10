Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- CBS and Showtime bundle no longer available through Apple TV app, ahead of Paramount+ launch
- Older Apple TV losing CBS All Access channel next month, AirPlay suggested
- Apple patches Sudo bug in macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, supplemental updates for Catalina and Mojave
- Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 with MacBook Pro charging bug fix
- iPhone 12 mini sales continue to lag in early 2021, new data suggests
