Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 with MacBook Pro charging bug fix

- Feb. 9th 2021 10:14 am PT

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to the general public today. The update brings bug fixes for MacBook Pro users, and it comes after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2 last week.

Apple says that macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 fixes an issue that prevented some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models from being able to charge:

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

Apple does not elaborate on how widespread this issue was, but it’s notable to see a new build of macOS released to the public with a singular bug fix.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 was first released last week, bringing Bluetooth stability improvements, as well as fixes for bugs related to external displays, iCloud, and the new ProRAW photos.

You can now update your Mac to the latest version of macOS Big Sur by heading to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app. The update is available to all macOS Big Sur users and is not limited solely to the affected MacBook Pro machines.

