Apple Watch ‘Get Active India’ challenge launches today to see which city is the fittest

A neat new Apple Watch challenge is starting today in India and it looks to be one of the biggest we’ve seen to date. “Get Active India” is more than just a personal challenge with its goal of finding out which city in the country is the fittest.

Reported by The Indian Express, the new Get Active India Apple Watch challenge starts today and runs through March 14. When users join the challenge, they’re not just competing on an individual level but rather representing their city to see which one comes out on top in the country-wide competition.

The challenge was put together by Apple distributors Redington and Ingram and uses the third-party “Challenges” app to track progress.

Once in the app, users can enter the code ‘India’ and select their city of choice that they would like to represent.

For now, the Get Active India challenge recognizes the following cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow. The Indian Express notes that all other cities are included into the “Rest of India” option.

Here’s how the scoring works:

Participants get 1 point for each stand hour, with a maximum of 14 Stand points per day. There are also points for Move and Exercise. Earning a total of 40 points a day gets you a Bronze badge, while 60 points a day gets you a Silver badge. To get a Gold badge, users must accumulate 80 points daily.

We often see Apple offer special watch Activity Challenges for individuals, but country-wide Apple Watch challenges like this are much more rare, and really great to see. Would you like to see these in your country? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Past Apple Watch Activity Challenges:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: