Apple Watch users can exercise to unlock a virtual trophy on Valentine’s Day

- Feb. 2nd 2021 12:19 pm PT

0

Make room in your virtual trophy case. Apple Watch users have a new activity challenge coming on February 14.

Apple’s annual “Heart Month Challenge” pushes Apple Watch users to workout and log at least 60 minutes of exercise on Valentine’s Day to promote positive heart health. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

Show your heart some love. Get this award by earning 60 minutes on your Exercise ring this Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Apple Watch users should expect a notification about the upcoming activity challenge a few days prior to February 14. Apple is also hosting the first-ever “Unity Challenge” in concert with the release of the Apple Watch Black Unity Collection.

