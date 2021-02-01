An Apple Watch Unity Challenge has just landed, in which Apple invites us to keep moving to celebrate Black History Month. The company first announced it would be happening a couple of weeks ago.

Black History Month can trace its own origins back to 1926, before becoming official in 1976 …

The week-long event officially became Black History Month in 1976 when U.S. president Gerald Ford extended the recognition to “honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” Black History Month has been celebrated in the United States every February since.

The invitation pops up on the Apple Watch, and can also be seen by scrolling down on the Summary tab of the Fitness app on the iPhone.

Unity Challenge. Let’s celebrate Black history this month and keep the momentum going all year long. To start, earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring seven days in a row during February.

There is a separate February Challenge which is customized to each individual.

We provided some background when it was first announced.

This marks the first year that Apple has held an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of Black History Month. Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with an exclusive badge in the Activity app, as well as stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime. The Apple Watch Unity Challenge comes as the “Ring in the New Year” challenge continues. The “Ring in the New Year” challenge is a bit more strenuous: you’ll have to close your stand, exercise, and move rings for seven consecutive days during the month of January.

If you’re interested in learning about Black history – something which has often been glossed over in more general historical texts – there are a number of resources available.

The History Channel

February is dedicated as Black History Month, honoring the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history, including the civil rights movement and their artistic, cultural and political achievements.

Biography.com

February marks Black History Month, a tribute to African American men and women who have made significant contributions to America and the rest of the world in the fields of science, politics, law, sports, the arts, entertainment, and many other fields.

National Geographic Kids

Every February, people in the United States celebrate the achievements and history of African Americans as part of Black History Month.

