watchOS 7.3.1 now available for Apple Watch with Power Reserve bug fix

Apple has released watchOS 7.3.1 to the public today. According to the company, the update includes a fix for Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE users related to Power Reserve. The update is only available for Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE.

Apple explains in the release notes that the update resolves an issue that prevented Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE users from charging after entering the Power Reserve mode.

watchOS 7.3.1 addresses an issue that prevented some Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE devices from charging after entering Power Reserve.

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.3.1, open the Settings app on the Apple Watch and look for Software Update. You can also install the update via the Apple Watch companion app on your iPhone.

Let us known if you spot any other changes with today’s release of watchOS 7.3.1 in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: