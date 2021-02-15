Didn’t get the ‘2021 Heart Month Challenge’ Apple Watch achievement? Here’s how to fix it

Apple Watch users had another activity challenge last Sunday, February 14, which was a celebration of Heart Month. However, some users reported that even after completing the challenge, they didn’t receive the virtual achievement — but luckily there’s a way to fix that.

In order to complete the challenge, users had to do at least 60 minutes of exercise on Valentine’s Day, which could be in a single workout or by completing the exercise ring during the day. Unfortunately, not every user was able to get the achievement after completing the exercise.

As reported by some Apple Watch users on Twitter — and experienced by myself — the Fitness app didn’t show the achievement “2021 Heart Month Challenge” even after doing 60 minutes or more of exercise on Sunday.

Although Apple hasn’t acknowledged the bug, there’s an easy trick that makes the virtual achievement show up correctly in the Fitness app on your iPhone. All you need to do is restart your Apple Watch (and in some cases, your iPhone) to get the achievement. This, of course, only works if you completed the challenge with 60 minutes of exercise on February 14.

Let us know in the comments below if you have experienced this issue and if you were able to fix it.

I got this Heart Month award by restarting my Apple Watch and earning 60 Exercise minutes on Valentine’s Day. #AppleWatch #CloseYourRings #2021 (featuring new cycling gloves!) pic.twitter.com/DCyh35WdkO — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) February 14, 2021

