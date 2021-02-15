Poll: Which rumored iPhone 13 feature are you most excited to see this year?

Rumors about what to expect from the 2021 iPhone lineup are starting to gain traction. Recent reports have suggested that the iPhone 13, or iPhone 12S, will feature an always-on display with 120Hz refresh rate, a more texturized matte back, and more. What are you most interested in seeing with this year’s iPhone refresh?

As we rounded up last week, the 2021 iPhone lineup, whether it be the iPhone 12S or iPhone 13, is expected to be a relatively minor update, but there are still some notable changes in store.

Most recently, a report over the weekend indicated a handful of changes in store for the iPhone 13. The report said that the iPhone 13 is likely to feature an always-on display with the same high refresh rate 120Hz ProMotion display technology as the iPad Pro.

The report also described some changes to the design of the back of the iPhone 13 Pro:

The matte back is getting refined. So in the 2021 iPhones, I’m sure Max is referring to the Pro models, they’ll have a slightly more grippy texturized back. He says they’ll be slightly more comfortable and he assumes it’ll like a soft matte, like on the Pixel series.

A variety of other reports have suggested that the iPhone 13 will feature camera improvements, Touch ID, the A15 processor, mmWave 5G in additional countries, stronger MagSafe, and more.

Personally, I’m really excited about the idea of Touch ID making a comeback with the iPhone 13. While it’s still unclear if this feature will make the cut this year, the idea of an iPhone with both in-screen Touch and Face ID sounds very intriguing — particularly in the age of masking.

What about you? What rumored iPhone 13 feature are you most excited for this year? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate on your choice down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: