Clubhouse reaches 8 million downloads on the iOS App Store

Clubhouse is a new social network that has been available for a while now, but it has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks — which has even prompted Twitter and Facebook to work on competitors for the app. A new report points out that Clubhouse, which is exclusive for iOS so far, has already been downloaded 8 million times on the App Store.

Based on data from research firm App Annie (via TechCrunch), the Clubhouse app reached 8.1 million global downloads on the iOS App Store on February 16, 2021. Just for comparison, the app had registered 3.5 million downloads by February 1, 2021. The research reveals that the app has become extremely popular in the UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and Turkey.

The high numbers may be related to multiple influencers and high-profile people interacting with other users on the social network. As an example, Tesla founder Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have already created a Clubhouse account and interacted with other users there. Other celebrities and high-profile people have also been using the new app.

If you have never heard of Clubhouse, it’s a social network completely based on audio chats. Users can create and join rooms in which several people talk in real-time, which can be compared in some ways to a live podcast. There are no other ways of interaction and conversations are not recorded, which means that you can’t listen to a chat that is already over.

These numbers become even more impressive when you consider that Clubhouse is an iPhone-only app and it requires an invitation — which may also be one of the reasons why the app has become so popular, since people are curious about it. Meanwhile, Twitter has been expanding its Spaces audio feature to more users and Facebook is reportedly working on a Clubhouse competitor.

If you’re interested in trying out Clubhouse, you can download the app for free on the App Store and reserve your username until you get an invitation from a friend.

