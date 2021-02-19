9to5Mac Happy Hour 317: Ads in Apple software, iOS 14.5 changes, Apple Music shareable lyrics

- Feb. 19th 2021 2:27 am PT

0

This week, Benjamin and Chance discuss the latest changes in iOS 14.5 beta 2 including shareable lyrics in Apple Music, as well as ponder the fate of the iPhone 12 mini and assess how much Apple services advertising and marketing is hurting the Apple software experience.

