Mark Gurman: No March 16th Apple event or AirTags launch

Over the past few weeks the date of March 16th has been thrown around quite a bit in regards to a potential Spring Apple event. Many of us were already very skeptical about the prospects of a March event both because of the sources and the rumored product mix for such event. Well, Bloomberg reporter and Apple leaker extraordinaire Mark Gurman says a March 16th event is not happening.

We’ve been wondering for some time now if Apple was going to hold a March event due to the sheer number of products rumored to be released in the first half of 2021. Rumors have been floating around for new iPad Pros, new AirPods and new products like AirTags. YouTube personality Jon Prosser claimed last year that Apple would hold a March event and would do so specifically on the 16th. Earlier this week the date started to get thrown around again on Twitter and got picked up by several channels and publications.

If you can trust anyone to tell you what Apple’s working on, it’s Mark Gurman. Mark said tonight that Apple has no plans for a March 16th event and they aren’t planning to release AirTags that day either. He doesn’t rule out March product launches and we still expect there to be a few. Apple tends to release a few smaller product updates every March.

It’s always possible that there is a March event in the works, just not on that particular date. Apple’s last March event was in 2019 for the introduction of Apple TV+ but they haven’t held a product-focused one since 2018 when they introduced the first low-end iPad to work with Apple Pencil in Chicago.

Don’t lose hope yet for AirTags or any other products rumored to launch next month. Just don’t mark your calendar for an event on March 16th.

Narrator: There won’t end up being one https://t.co/SVAdtzfjqz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

Launch isn’t on the 16th — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

