Apple opens applications for online Entrepreneur Camp for female founders and developers

Following the announcement of the first Apple Entrepreneur Camp for Black developers and founders last week, Apple today opened applications for another Entrepreneur Camp for female founders and developers. The event will take place online in July and applications are now open.

Apple shared the news on the Apple Developer website, inviting women to join Entrepreneur Camp, which will be held July 20-29, 2021. The first female-focused Entrepreneur Camp was held in October 2019 as part of Apple’s initiatives to promote inclusion and diversity.

Attendees will receive mentoring and guidance from Apple engineers and leaders, the company says.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology. Applications are open now for the next cohort for female founders and developers, which runs online from July 20 to 29, 2021. Attendees receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders.

To participate in this Apple Entrepreneur Camp, you need to be a female CEO, co-founder, or developer. For developers, Apple requires that you have proficiency in Swift or Objective-C development and that you also have a functional app that can be demonstrated live.

According to Apple, the applications close on March 26, 2021. More details about the program can be found on the Apple Developer website.

