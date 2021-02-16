Apple recognizes the 13 app companies joining its inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers

Apple announced and opened up applications for its first Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers back in October last year. Now the inaugural camp has launched and Apple has shared the 13 app companies to take part in the program.

Apple shared the update on the Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers in a Newsroom post.

As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to empower the Black community and dismantle barriers to opportunity, today the company is welcoming leaders and their teams from 13 app companies as the inaugural cohort of Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers.

The developers in the first cohort are focused on everything from health/fitness to music, education to gaming.

Apple also announced today that it has made another partnership as part of REJI:

In addition, Apple is partnering with Harlem Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York that invests in diverse founders, to offer guidance and mentorship to the participants. This new partnership is part of Apple’s $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), which builds on the company’s work to advance racial equity in education, the economy, and the criminal justice system. These commitments aim to expand opportunities for communities of color across the country and to help build the next generation of diverse leaders.

Apple vp of environment, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson shares excitement about the first Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers:

“These incredible app creators and business leaders embody the entrepreneurial spirit that runs so deep in the Black community,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, who leads REJI. “Their work already demonstrates the power of coding to build a better world, and we’re honored to support them as they blaze a trail we know so many more will follow.”

Learn all about the developers and founders involved in the inaugural Apple Entrepreneur Camp for the Black community here.

Entrepreneur Camp for Black founders and developers first cohort:

B3am by David Bosun-Arebuwa

Black by Adam Taylor

Bar Exam by Culture Genesis

Film3D by Abdou Sarr

FormKey by Polyhedra

Health Auto Expert by Lybron Sobers

Hologarden by Casey Pollock

Hubli by an Apple Developer Academy team from Brazil

Justice Royale by Zapling Studios

Kickstroid by David Alston

Nailstry by Aurelia Edwards

The Peek: TV Shows and Movies by Ashley McKoy, Harold Lomotey, and Ositanachi Otugo

TuneBend by Matt Garrison

