Interactive: Explore the new Apple Cherry Creek in Denver

Apple welcomed customers to the all-new Apple Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado today. The new store has a beautiful design unique to Denver with panoramic views of the city.

Blending flagship design elements with pragmatic architecture suited to Colorado’s climate, Apple Cherry Creek quite literally elevates enclosed mall Apple Store design. Located on floor 2 of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the store bridges indoors and out with windows that overlook Denver’s premiere shopping district.

Extra special thanks to readers Ryder Phelps, Tim Pham, David Green, and Zach for providing photos for this article.

A 67-foot bay of floor-to-ceiling windows framed in white quartz spans E 1st Avenue. The glass facade offers passersby perfect evening views into the store.

Rolling patterns of hearty plants forming a larger-than-life green wall bring a bit of life to the parking lot below the store.

The north end of the store is home to a spectacular Genius Grove with walls that fan outward and six planters filled with indoor trees. The Genius Grove’s wood plank ceiling vaults from 15 to 22 and a half feet, opening up the space into a true great hall. This is where you’ll visit for Genius Bar appointments.

In the center of the store is a first-of-its-kind 360-degree Boardroom. The private space for business customers and special guests is surrounded by public space on all four sides. Glass sliding doors allow customers a glimpse inside.

The Forum and Video Wall, facing the south end of the store, will be the future home to Today at Apple creative sessions when in-store events are safe again.

The main sales area connects to the mall-facing store entrance. Apple Cherry Creek includes double-length display tables, a relatively uncommon variation of Apple’s familiar table design.

Avenues highlighting Apple’s latest product displays line the walls of the store. The latest bays include hands-on demos of HomePod mini, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+.

At the top of the escalator leading to floor 2 of the mall are Apple’s iconic pivot doors, this time framed in silver stainless steel. Apple is located next to Nordstrom and above Urban Outfitters.

