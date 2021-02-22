Today at Apple Product Skills sessions are now available online for anyone

Today at Apple is bringing more of its free creative sessions online for anyone to attend. Beginning in March, Product Skills sessions covering the basics of iPhone, iPad, and Mac will be available in a new virtual format.

COVID-19 has kept Today at Apple out of US Apple Stores for nearly a year, but creativity never stopped online. Virtual sessions hosted on Webex are a growing alternative that are more accessible for customers anywhere.

Apple says the virtual versions of its popular Product Skills sessions are designed for those who are new to their device, have recently upgraded, or simply want to learn more on how to get the most out of their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The sessions will cover hardware and software basics, tips for staying productive while working at home, and resources for going further with your devices. Apple began offering similar sessions in Australia in January for students preparing for the new term.

All virtual Today at Apple sessions include an interactive Q&A segment. Your voice, face, and name won’t be visible to other participants, but you can submit questions through the session chat. If you’re using an iPhone or iPad to join, download the Cisco Web Meetings app ahead of time to avoid missing the start of your session.

You can sign up starting today at Apple.com/today or through any of the direct links below:

Apple is also highlighting upcoming artists hosting sessions throughout March in collaboration with It’s Nice That. The sessions are part of New World, a series that celebrates the role of creativity in rebuilding a better world.

Siham Ali spoke to three artists redefining beauty and inclusion. Each artist’s session is in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8:

These artists are continually challenging the very notions of beauty, power and representation through their work. By reframing narratives and looking for beauty where others may not see it, they’re showing us the possibilities of a new world where anyone can stand at the helm.

You can sign up for the March lineup of New World sessions on Apple’s website.

