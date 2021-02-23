Apple Pay arrives in Mexico with Citibanamex and Banorte cards

Seven years since the original launch of Apple Pay in the US, the service continues its worldwide expansion with Mexico. Starting today, Citibanamex (part of Citibank group) and Banorte clients can add their cards to the iPhone’s Wallet. Mexico has been waiting a long time for Apple Pay.

The country is the first addition to Apple Pay in 2021. The last one to get the service was Serbia, in June of 2020.

Clients of Citibanamex Bank can add Visa, Mastercard, or American Express cards to the Wallet and pay using the iPhone, Apple Watch, or Mac.

On the Mexico Apple Pay page, Apple promotes how easy is to use the service:

Using Apple Pay with your iPhone or Apple Watch is quick and secure. It’s a safer way to pay that helps you avoid touching buttons or exchanging cash.

For now, only Citibanamex Bank and Banorte confirmed the service, but some other banks could also launch their credit card there soon, like Banregio, Hey Banco, and Inbursa.

Hola buen día Indie Life, el día 23 de febrero del 2021 se liberará en México Apple Pay, esta permitirá agregar Tarjetas de Crédito y Débito Citibanamex Mastercard en dispositivos iOS como iPhone o Apple Watch para realizar compras de forma fácil, segura y sin contacto.

(1) — Contacto Citibanamex (@ContactoCitibmx) February 23, 2021

Citibanamex said: “On Feb. 23, Apple Pay is functioning in Mexico. You can add credit and debit card with Citibanamex Mastercard on iOS devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch to pay in a contactless, safe and easy way.

Apple Pay is already available in over 60 countries. Evidence found in iOS 14.5 suggest that Apple is working on an “‘Apple Card Family” feature, and there also appears to be new financial features from Apple in the works that could extend beyond Apple Card customer, as we first discovered.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: