iOS 14.5 beta suggests new financial health features coming to the Wallet app

We’re discovering more interesting details from Apple’s first iOS 14.5 beta. First we noticed an “Apple Card Family” feature and there also appears to be new financial features from Apple in the works that could extend beyond Apple Card customers.

9to5Mac discovered in the iOS 14.5 beta code a new framework called “FinHealth.” It looks like this could mean new financial health features that give automated suggestions to improve your finances.

Based on our findings in iOS 14.5 beta code, the financial health “FHSmart Feature” could leverage Apple’s machine learning in connection with the Wallet app to automatically analyze your spending based on things like merchants, recurring expenses, irregular purchases, and more. Based on that, it could offer recommendations to help you better manage your finances.

While Apple Card is built with many features for privacy and financial health, the company only has a small silver of the market with its credit card. By offering a financial health feature for all iPhone owners using the Wallet app, it could make a much bigger impact and the move would fall in line with its values.

Would you like to see Apple launch more financial features like this? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: