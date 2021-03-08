Kuo: Apple’s mixed-reality headset to feature 15 camera modules and ‘innovative biometrics’

Earlier this week, reliable tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo brought more details about Apple’s plans for its new AR/VR devices. Kuo has now said in a new research note obtained by 9to5Mac that Apple’s rumored mixed-reality headset will feature 15 camera modules, which will enable advanced AR and “innovative biometrics.”

According to Kuo, Apple is developing its mixed-reality headset with 15 camera modules. Of these modules, eight will be dedicated for augmented reality video experiences. One specific module will detect the environment for positioning objects in the scene, and six modules will enable “innovative biometrics,” as the analyst calls.

The components will be provided by Largan Precision, a Taiwanese company that works as a supplier of camera lens modules for smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Kuo expects that the company will benefit significantly from Apple’s upcoming headset.

We have reiterated several times in our previous reports that even though Largan faces the structural risk of the Huawei smartphone’s significant market share decline due to the US ban, Largan still has long-term investment value as the lens spec upgrade cycle and new application trends remain in place. In terms of short-to-medium term trends, we believe that Largan’s following potential benefits are worthy of investors’ attention, including Apple MR/AR headset’s adoption of 15 camera modules.

In his previous report, Ming-Chi Kuo reinforced that Apple will release a new “helmet-type” headset with Micro-OLED displays and augmented and virtual reality capabilities in 2022. The final price for customers is expected to be set at around $1,000. Kuo’s research also mentions that Apple is still working on new AR glasses, but these are unlikely to be introduced before 2025.

