If you’re having trouble with AirPods Max connecting to your iPhone and other devices or experiencing other issues, there are a couple of solutions to try. Follow along for how to reboot and reset AirPods Max.
AirPods Max don’t have a dedicated power button, so there’s no option to power cycle them like you would an iPhone, iPad, or more traditional device.
However, Apple’s made it easy to force reboot or reset AirPods Max if you’re having connectivity or other problems with the headphones.
How to reboot and reset AirPods Max
Force reboot
- The least invasive step is to reboot your AirPods Max
- Press and hold the Digital Crown and the Noise control button until you see the status light flashes amber (on the bottom of the same earcup)
- Hold your AirPods Max upside down to easily keep an eye on the status light
Reset AirPods Max to factory settings
If rebooting didn’t solve your issue, here’s how to reset them:
- Apple says before resetting AirPods Max to factory settings, charge them “for a few minutes”
- Press and hold the Digital Crown and the Noise control button for 15 seconds
- Hold your AirPods Max upside down to easily keep an eye on the status light
- You should see the status light flash amber, then white (on the bottom of the same earcup)
- After successfully resetting AirPods Max, you can repair them with your iPhone and other devices
