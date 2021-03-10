How to reboot and reset AirPods Max

- Mar. 10th 2021 12:00 am PT

0

If you’re having trouble with AirPods Max connecting to your iPhone and other devices or experiencing other issues, there are a couple of solutions to try. Follow along for how to reboot and reset AirPods Max.

AirPods Max don’t have a dedicated power button, so there’s no option to power cycle them like you would an iPhone, iPad, or more traditional device.

However, Apple’s made it easy to force reboot or reset AirPods Max if you’re having connectivity or other problems with the headphones.

How to reboot and reset AirPods Max

Force reboot

  • The least invasive step is to reboot your AirPods Max
  • Press and hold the Digital Crown and the Noise control button until you see the status light flashes amber (on the bottom of the same earcup)
    • Hold your AirPods Max upside down to easily keep an eye on the status light

Reset AirPods Max to factory settings

If rebooting didn’t solve your issue, here’s how to reset them:

  • Apple says before resetting AirPods Max to factory settings, charge them “for a few minutes”
  • Press and hold the Digital Crown and the Noise control button for 15 seconds
    • Hold your AirPods Max upside down to easily keep an eye on the status light
  • You should see the status light flash amber, then white (on the bottom of the same earcup)
  • After successfully resetting AirPods Max, you can repair them with your iPhone and other devices
How to reboot reset AirPods Max walkthrough

Also, if you’re hoping the latest AirPods Max firmware update might help with battery life issues, check out more on that in our coverage here:

Also, here are some further tips on getting the elusive firmware to install:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.