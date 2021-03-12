9to5Mac Happy Hour 320: March Apple event rumors, AirPods 3 pictured, iMac Pro discontinued

Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest rumors surrounding the upcoming March Apple event. Kuo’s latest augmented reality report is (quite literally) far out, and Zac finally has something go wrong with his M1 Mac.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel