9to5Mac Happy Hour 320: March Apple event rumors, AirPods 3 pictured, iMac Pro discontinued

Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest rumors surrounding the upcoming March Apple event. Kuo’s latest augmented reality report is (quite literally) far out, and Zac finally has something go wrong with his M1 Mac.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: